CEO Attock Group of Companies presents Rs 100 mln cheque to PM

Group Chief Executive Attock Group of Companies Shoaib Anwar Malik called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, here on Saturday, and presented him a cheque of Rs 100 million

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :Group Chief Executive Attock Group of Companies Shoaib Anwar Malik called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, here on Saturday, and presented him a cheque of Rs 100 million.

He also gave one-day salary cheque of Rs 7.

39 million from employees of Attock Group.

The amount was given from all companies of the Attock Group for the Prime Minister's Flood Relief Fund on the appeal of PM Shehbaz Sharif for the flood affectees.