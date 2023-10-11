CEO Barrick Gold Corporation calls on CM Balochistan

President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Barrick Gold Corporation, Mark Bristow on Wednesday called on Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki and apprised about the measures taken by Barrick Gold Corporation regarding investment and social welfare in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Barrick Gold Corporation, Mark Bristow on Wednesday called on Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki and apprised about the measures taken by Barrick Gold Corporation regarding investment and social welfare in Balochistan.

Ali Mardan Domki welcomed the CEO and President of Barrick Gold Corporation, Mark Bristow, and expressed satisfaction with the corporation's services in the investment and social sector.

While talking to the CEO of Barrick Gold Ali Mardan said that the government of Balochistan welcomes foreign investors and it is determined to expand the scope of investment in the future.

He said that Balochistan is richly endowed with natural resources and the natural reserves have vital importance towards the development and economic self-sufficiency of the province.

He said that Reko Diq copper-gold project would create technical training and employment opportunities for the locals and the funds allocated for social welfare under the project would raise the living standard of the people.

Chief Minister said that under the project, the local people will get quality education opportunities through scholarships. He said that bilateral efforts will be made for the success of the project.