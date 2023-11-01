CEO Biopharma calls on Health Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of U.P.H. Biopharma, Lue FENG called on Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan to discuss mutual cooperation and matters of mutual interest in the health sector.

During the meeting, the CEO briefed the minister on the preparation and supply of Sinovac vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister expressed special gratitude for the supply of Sinovac vaccines during the global pandemic.

Dr. Nadeem Jan mentioned the initiative to build Pharma Parks in Pakistan.

He said, "We are interested in technology transfer from friendly countries to produce pharmaceuticals."

He said positive progress on technology transfer from friendly countries was ongoing.

Dr. Nadeem Jan highlighted the importance of Pakistan's ability to manufacture its own medicines, which had significant implications for the national economy.

He also mentioned the substantial expenditure on the import of raw materials worth million Dollars and the desire to save on foreign exchange.

Dr. Nadeem Jan expressed the aim to promote vaccine production in Pakistan.

The Pharma Park project was seen as a revolutionary step by the CEO.

The chief executive officer appreciated the groundbreaking initiatives and emphasized the importance of timely action.

He expressed his enthusiasm for working together on these initiatives and promised to consider the suggestions for further advancement.