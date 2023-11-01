Open Menu

CEO Biopharma Calls On Health Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2023 | 07:08 PM

CEO Biopharma calls on Health Minister

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of U.P.H. Biopharma, Lue FENG called on Caretaker federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan to discuss mutual cooperation and matters of mutual interest in the health sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of U.P.H. Biopharma, Lue FENG called on Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan to discuss mutual cooperation and matters of mutual interest in the health sector.

During the meeting, the CEO briefed the minister on the preparation and supply of Sinovac vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister expressed special gratitude for the supply of Sinovac vaccines during the global pandemic.

Dr. Nadeem Jan mentioned the initiative to build Pharma Parks in Pakistan.

He said, "We are interested in technology transfer from friendly countries to produce pharmaceuticals."

He said positive progress on technology transfer from friendly countries was ongoing.

Dr. Nadeem Jan highlighted the importance of Pakistan's ability to manufacture its own medicines, which had significant implications for the national economy.

He also mentioned the substantial expenditure on the import of raw materials worth million Dollars and the desire to save on foreign exchange.

Dr. Nadeem Jan expressed the aim to promote vaccine production in Pakistan.

The Pharma Park project was seen as a revolutionary step by the CEO.

The chief executive officer appreciated the groundbreaking initiatives and emphasized the importance of timely action.

He expressed his enthusiasm for working together on these initiatives and promised to consider the suggestions for further advancement.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Exchange Import Progress From Million

Recent Stories

Lahore Chamber lauds FBR's revenue success

Lahore Chamber lauds FBR's revenue success

6 minutes ago
 Book "Afghanistan-Pakistan Shared Waters: State of ..

Book "Afghanistan-Pakistan Shared Waters: State of the Basins" launched

6 minutes ago
 PDMA declares smog a disaster

PDMA declares smog a disaster

6 minutes ago
 PHP nabs 530 criminals in October

PHP nabs 530 criminals in October

6 minutes ago
 Power supply to 15 schemes of PHED DI Khan disconn ..

Power supply to 15 schemes of PHED DI Khan disconnected

9 minutes ago
 Court summons Asif Zardari in Thatha Water Supply ..

Court summons Asif Zardari in Thatha Water Supply reference

9 minutes ago
Shell signs agreement to sell majority shareholdin ..

Shell signs agreement to sell majority shareholding

9 minutes ago
 16 fresh Corona cases reported

16 fresh Corona cases reported

9 minutes ago
 Embassy celebrates Japan Self-Defense Forces Day

Embassy celebrates Japan Self-Defense Forces Day

2 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman Pushes for Tech-Driven Complaint ..

Federal Ombudsman Pushes for Tech-Driven Complaint Resolution

2 minutes ago
 IHC issues written order regarding hearing of audi ..

IHC issues written order regarding hearing of audio leaks case

2 minutes ago
 OIC strongly condemns continued Israeli massacre, ..

OIC strongly condemns continued Israeli massacre, war crimes in Gaza

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan