CEO briefs Suadi investors to enhance investment in Balohistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Balochistan board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT), Gwadar Free Trade Zone Authority and the Pakistani Consulate in Jeddah on Thursday jointly organized a webinar to attract Saudi investors to Balochistan and highlight investment opportunities.

In statement issued here, Consul General Khalid Majid, Chief Executive Officer, (CEO) of (BBoIT) Farman Zarkoon,Chief Executive officer of China Overseas Ports Holding Company Gwadar Free Trade Zone Zhang Baozhong, Trade and Investment Consul in Jeddah Waheed Shah, other Saudi investors and the business community attended the webinar.

It said that Consul General Khalid Majid welcomed the participants and outlined the aims and objectives of the webinar.

CEO of BBoIT Farman Zarkoon gave a detailed briefing on Trade relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, importance of CPEC, Special Economic Zones, investment opportunities in various sectors of Balochistan, incentives & provided by the government and other issues.

He said that Gwadar Port was suitable for investment due to its geographical importance, where there were vast opportunities in the energy sector including oil refineries, besides investment in Gwadar Free Trade Zone (GFTZ) and Special Economic Zones (SEZ) of Hub-Bostan.

He said that Saudi investors should take advantage of these opportunities and invest in different sectors of Balochistan.