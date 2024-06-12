Open Menu

CEO BWMC Urges Religious Scholars To Highlight Importance Of Cleanliness

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 12, 2024 | 05:00 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company (BWMC) Muhammad Naeem Akhtar has emphasized the importance of cleanliness as a fundamental aspect of our faith. He urged religious scholars to guide citizens from pulpits and religious gatherings, highlighting the significance and grandeur of cleanliness. He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of religious scholars in connection with Eid-ul-Azha at the BWMC office here Wednesday. The delegation was led by Ameer Jamaat Ahl-e-Sunnat Mufti Javed Mustafa Saeedi and the head of the Milad-e-Mustafa Committee Muhammad Abdul Razzaq Shaiq. Others who attended the meeting included scholar Abdul Rahim Saeedi, Maulana Zulfiqar Naqshbandi, Mehr Shaheen, Dr. Abid Mahmoud Saeedi, Qazi Mazhar Chishti, Makhdoom Sajjad Usmani, Hafiz Shahzad Saeed, scholars from various sects and company officials.

The CEO stated that Eid-ul-Azha is approaching and the cooperation of religious scholars is crucial to encourage cleanliness among the people.

He highlighted the respect and influence held by scholars in our society, urging them to integrate teachings about the significance of cleanliness per Islamic teachings into their daily sermons, particularly Friday sermons and Eid gatherings.

Mufti Javed Mustafa Saeedi, Muhammad Abdul Razzaq Shaiq, Mehr Shaheen and other scholars emphasized that the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) serves as a practical example of purity and cleanliness. They pledged to actively contribute to raising public awareness regarding cleanliness. They further announced that the topic of purity and cleanliness would be the focus of coming Friday Namaz's sermons.

The meeting also decided to establish regular quarterly meetings between the Company and religious scholars to develop a comprehensive plan for continuously guiding citizens on matters related to cleanliness.

