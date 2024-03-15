Open Menu

CEO BWMC Visits UC 7 To Inspect Cleanliness Operation

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2024 | 05:40 PM

CEO BWMC visits UC 7 to inspect cleanliness operation

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Chief Executive Officer of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Muhammad Naeem Akhtar has said that by demonstrating a friendly civic environment, we can transform Bahawalpur into the most beautiful city.

He sais this during discussions with the local traders' community and residents in Union Council 7 during the company's cleanliness operation as part of the ongoing Clean Punjab Campaign in Bahawalpur, following the directives of Punjab's Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

On the 15th day of the Clean Punjab Campaign, a cleanliness operation was carried out in the Tibah Badar Sher area of Union Council 7, clearing out long-standing public issues caused by building debris at various locations of the area.

During the cleanliness operation, a total of 90 tons of building debris were removed from Union Council 7. CEO of the company Muhammad Naeem Akhtar inspected the ongoing operation and issued instructions to procure additional machinery to expedite the cleanliness operation.

He also inspected the camp set up for public awareness during his visit and distributed pamphlets to the shopkeepers of Tibah Badar Sher.

He urged the traders' community and residents who have a significant influence in the area to cooperate with the company in the cleanliness campaign and ensure the presence of waste bins in their shops.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Company Visit Bahawalpur From

Recent Stories

PCB Chairman Naqvi meets his South African, New Ze ..

PCB Chairman Naqvi meets his South African, New Zealand counterparts in Dubai

8 minutes ago
 Negotiations with IMF progressing positively: Atta ..

Negotiations with IMF progressing positively: Attaullah

42 minutes ago
 FO rejects news regarding visit of IAEA delegation ..

FO rejects news regarding visit of IAEA delegation to Pakistan

48 minutes ago
 TikTok ban in US is the issue?

TikTok ban in US is the issue?

52 minutes ago
 PSL Eliminator: Islamabad United to face Quetta Gl ..

PSL Eliminator: Islamabad United to face Quetta Gladiators today

4 hours ago
 Shane Watson intends to PCB for historic of $2m de ..

Shane Watson intends to PCB for historic of $2m deal for coaching services

4 hours ago
IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, e ..

IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, enhance tax system

6 hours ago
 Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn

Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli thre ..

Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli threat, warns UN humanitarian chie ..

18 hours ago
 Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days ..

Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days before polls

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan