CEO BWMC visits UC 7 to inspect cleanliness operation

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Chief Executive Officer of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Muhammad Naeem Akhtar has said that by demonstrating a friendly civic environment, we can transform Bahawalpur into the most beautiful city.

He sais this during discussions with the local traders' community and residents in Union Council 7 during the company's cleanliness operation as part of the ongoing Clean Punjab Campaign in Bahawalpur, following the directives of Punjab's Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

On the 15th day of the Clean Punjab Campaign, a cleanliness operation was carried out in the Tibah Badar Sher area of Union Council 7, clearing out long-standing public issues caused by building debris at various locations of the area.

During the cleanliness operation, a total of 90 tons of building debris were removed from Union Council 7. CEO of the company Muhammad Naeem Akhtar inspected the ongoing operation and issued instructions to procure additional machinery to expedite the cleanliness operation.

He also inspected the camp set up for public awareness during his visit and distributed pamphlets to the shopkeepers of Tibah Badar Sher.

He urged the traders' community and residents who have a significant influence in the area to cooperate with the company in the cleanliness campaign and ensure the presence of waste bins in their shops.