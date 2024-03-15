CEO BWMC Visits UC 7 To Inspect Cleanliness Operation
Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2024 | 05:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Chief Executive Officer of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Muhammad Naeem Akhtar has said that by demonstrating a friendly civic environment, we can transform Bahawalpur into the most beautiful city.
He sais this during discussions with the local traders' community and residents in Union Council 7 during the company's cleanliness operation as part of the ongoing Clean Punjab Campaign in Bahawalpur, following the directives of Punjab's Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
On the 15th day of the Clean Punjab Campaign, a cleanliness operation was carried out in the Tibah Badar Sher area of Union Council 7, clearing out long-standing public issues caused by building debris at various locations of the area.
During the cleanliness operation, a total of 90 tons of building debris were removed from Union Council 7. CEO of the company Muhammad Naeem Akhtar inspected the ongoing operation and issued instructions to procure additional machinery to expedite the cleanliness operation.
He also inspected the camp set up for public awareness during his visit and distributed pamphlets to the shopkeepers of Tibah Badar Sher.
He urged the traders' community and residents who have a significant influence in the area to cooperate with the company in the cleanliness campaign and ensure the presence of waste bins in their shops.
Recent Stories
PCB Chairman Naqvi meets his South African, New Zealand counterparts in Dubai
Negotiations with IMF progressing positively: Attaullah
FO rejects news regarding visit of IAEA delegation to Pakistan
TikTok ban in US is the issue?
PSL Eliminator: Islamabad United to face Quetta Gladiators today
Shane Watson intends to PCB for historic of $2m deal for coaching services
IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, enhance tax system
Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024
Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli threat, warns UN humanitarian chie ..
Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days before polls
More Stories From Pakistan
-
TDCP to launch plantation drive at Murree tourist spots6 minutes ago
-
Deputy Commissioners take action to ensure price regulation in markets of Hazara division6 minutes ago
-
DC Suhbatpur chairs meeting for provision of facilities to people in Ramadan16 minutes ago
-
SC order on improving govt hospitals to be implemented: minister16 minutes ago
-
Sardar Sarbuland commends NA resolution honoring Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto17 minutes ago
-
4 candidates submit nomination papers for Senate polls in Punjab17 minutes ago
-
Cultivation of sweet potato must start in April17 minutes ago
-
Police foil betel nut smuggling attempt27 minutes ago
-
44.1-kg cannabis seized, 3 arrested27 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown programme27 minutes ago
-
Enmity claims life27 minutes ago
-
Spring Festival, Punjabi Culture Day celebrated at IUB Bahwalnagar Campus36 minutes ago