CEO BWMC visits various areas to inspect cleanliness

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Chief Executive Officer Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Muhammad Naeem Akhtar has said that the shopkeepers should perform their responsibility to manage garbage and not use plastic bags in the city.

He gave these instructions during a visit to Circular Road and Shahdara Bazar in connection with the "Har Dakhan Rakhi Koda Daan" campaign.

Manager MIS Company Irfan Mehmood, Assistant Manager Operations Tanveer Minhas, and area supervisors were present.

The CEO of the company visited various markets of Circular Road, Derawari Gate Bazaar, Medical Stores Market, and different shops in Shhadra.

He also reviewed the garbage collection facilities of the company for the shops.

He told the shopkeepers that the company provides daily cleaning services despite the limited resources. It is necessary to understand that cleaning is not only the responsibility of one institution, but it is a collective effort of all.

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, all shopkeepers are required to keep dustbins in their shops and make sure the use of bags made up of cloth or any other soil-dissolving material so that plastic can be replaced.

He said that legal action will be taken against shopkeepers with untidy shops and without dustbins.