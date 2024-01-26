CEO cancels leaves of doctors, paramedical staffs in view of election

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Saeed Ahmed Mirwani on Friday chaired a meeting of hospital consultants and doctors under the implementation of medical emergency regarding the upcoming elections.

In the meeting, an emergency was imposed in the hospital regarding the general elections, leaves of doctors, medical and paramedical staff were canceled.

In this regard, instructions were issued to the doctors and other staff of the hospital. They were directed to take emergency measures to deal with any unpleasant incident.

At the same time, instructions were also given to keep the ambulances on standby. The administration was also directed to ensure the presence of doctors, paramedical staff and all kinds of medicines in the hospital, during the meeting.