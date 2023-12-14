Open Menu

CEO CBD Punjab, Chairman P&D Discuss Socioeconomic Development Of Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published December 14, 2023 | 07:30 PM

CEO CBD Punjab, Chairman P&D discuss socioeconomic development of Punjab

The Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA), widely known as Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab), welcomed Chairman Iftikhar Ali Sahoo of the Planning & Development Board (P&D) Punjab to the CBD Punjab Complex in Lahore, for a productive visit

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) The Punjab Central business District Development Authority (PCBDDA), widely known as Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab), welcomed Chairman Iftikhar Ali Sahoo of the Planning & Development board (P&D) Punjab to the CBD Punjab Complex in Lahore, for a productive visit.

The Primary objective of this visit was to engage in discussions regarding CBD Punjab's ongoing and forthcoming projects and their pivotal role in steering the economic development of Punjab.

During the visit, Imran Amin, CEO CBD Punjab, provided comprehensive insights into the current and prospective projects undertaken by the authority. In attendance were notable figures including Executive Director Commercial, Mohammad Omer, Director Business Development Ali Waqar Shah, Director Project Management Asif Iqbal, along with senior officials from CBD Punjab and NESPAK.

The commercial and technical teams of CBD Punjab underscored the significance of authority’s projects such as Sirius, Regalia, Runway, Node, and Sano, emphasizing their transformative impact on Punjab's development landscape.

Iftikhar Ali Sahoo commended the projects initiated by CBD Punjab and assured unwavering support from the Planning & Development Board, recognizing their potential to drive sustainable growth in the province.

While expressing his views Chairman P&D Board Punjab, Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said, "The projects initiated by CBD Punjab showcase a promising future for Punjab's economic prosperity. We are committed to extending our support and collaboration to ensure their success."

CEO CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, extended his profound gratitude for Chairman Iftikhar Ali Sahoo's visit, while talking on the occasion he said, "We appreciate the recognition of CBD Punjab's projects by Chairman P&D Board Punjab, signifying our joint commitment to Punjab's progress. Our projects embody our dedication to fostering sustainable growth and prosperity in Punjab."

The exchange of ideas and support between CBD Punjab and the Planning & Development Board underscores a shared vision for the economic prosperity and sustainable growth of Punjab. The commitment displayed during this visit paves the way for continued collaboration, ensuring that CBD Punjab's transformative projects serve as pillars of progress, driving positive change and prosperity throughout the region.

Related Topics

Lahore Exchange Business Punjab Visit Progress From

Recent Stories

Secretary Services South reviews under constructio ..

Secretary Services South reviews under construction Civil Secretariat project

6 minutes ago
 WSSCA conducts cleanliness drive in Abbottabad

WSSCA conducts cleanliness drive in Abbottabad

6 minutes ago
 Pak-Qatar Family Takaful, Instaful Solutions join ..

Pak-Qatar Family Takaful, Instaful Solutions join hands to promote inclusive Ban ..

4 minutes ago
 Two-days physical remand granted for former PTI ch ..

Two-days physical remand granted for former PTI chairman in Toshakhana case

6 minutes ago
 MCSTSI calls for making price control commitees fu ..

MCSTSI calls for making price control commitees functional

10 minutes ago
 2nd Women ODI: Pakistan to take on New Zealand on ..

2nd Women ODI: Pakistan to take on New Zealand on Friday

8 minutes ago
Islamabad police launch comprehensive campaign aga ..

Islamabad police launch comprehensive campaign against drug abuse

9 minutes ago
 Crackdown launched against hoarders in Kohat

Crackdown launched against hoarders in Kohat

9 minutes ago
 Supreme Court (SC) adjourns Shaukat Saddiqui termi ..

Supreme Court (SC) adjourns Shaukat Saddiqui termination case till Friday

9 minutes ago
 ATC declares 15 PTI workers as POs

ATC declares 15 PTI workers as POs

9 minutes ago
 YDA calls off strike after successful dialogue wit ..

YDA calls off strike after successful dialogue with KTH authorities

9 minutes ago
 Rs 3b project being launched to restore Fort Qasim ..

Rs 3b project being launched to restore Fort Qasim Bagh; Commissioner Multan

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan