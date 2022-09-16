CEO China Railway Construction Company visits PSCA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer of China Railway Construction Company Chen Feng on Friday visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) headquarters here.

On this occasion, PSCA Chief Operating Officer (COO) Muhammad Kamran Khan gave a detailed briefing about the working of the authority.

He said that the PSCA was expanding safe city centers in other districts of Punjab as well. The PSCA was a role model for modern policing in Pakistan, he added.

The CEO China Railway Construction Company Chen Feng expressed his views and said thatthey would continue to provide more support to Pakistan in infrastructure.

Later on, COO PSCA Kamran Khan presented a shield to the chief executive officer.