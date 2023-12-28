Open Menu

CEO Dar-e-Arqam Schools Calls On Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published December 28, 2023 | 07:29 PM

CEO Dar-e-Arqam Schools calls on Minister

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of Dar-e-Arqam Schools System and Chairman Al Gazali Education Foundation, Waqas Jafferi on Thursday called on Provincial Caretaker Minister for Merged Districts, Dr Aamir Abdullah and discussed matters to improve the education system in the province and merged areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of Dar-e-Arqam Schools System and Chairman Al Gazali Education Foundation, Waqas Jafferi on Thursday called on Provincial Caretaker Minister for Merged Districts, Dr Aamir Abdullah and discussed matters to improve the education system in the province and merged areas.

Provincial President Al Khidmat Foundation, Khalid Waqas Chamkani was also present on the occasion.

Waqas Jafferi highlighted proposals to increase the ambit of private educational schools’ network in merged districts and collaboration with certain public sector educational institutions.

Speaking on the occasion, the caretaker minister said that the provincial government is also considering proposals to maintain and improve the standard of ten governor model schools.

He also assured cooperation to extend the franchise of private school systems and added that interested parties can forward proposals for partnership to run schools according to approved rules and regulations.

Related Topics

Governor Education Government

Recent Stories

Dominant Shiffrin eases to giant slalom victory

Dominant Shiffrin eases to giant slalom victory

2 minutes ago
 Corps Commanders Conference reiterates support to ..

Corps Commanders Conference reiterates support to initiatives for socioeconomic ..

2 minutes ago
 UNGA unanimously adopts Uzbekistan resolution on e ..

UNGA unanimously adopts Uzbekistan resolution on environmental challenges in Cen ..

6 minutes ago
 CPEC promotes economic transformation and regional ..

CPEC promotes economic transformation and regional integration: Speakers

6 minutes ago
 DG FIA awards letters of appreciation to Deputy Di ..

DG FIA awards letters of appreciation to Deputy Directors Afzal Khan Niazi, Maji ..

2 minutes ago
 Indian batsmen struggle after Elgar orchestrates b ..

Indian batsmen struggle after Elgar orchestrates big Proteas' lead

2 minutes ago
Desiltation of 1250 miles long 151 canals to begin ..

Desiltation of 1250 miles long 151 canals to begin from Jan 11 in south Punjab

2 minutes ago
 Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death t ..

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll hits 21,320

2 minutes ago
 District, Sessions Judge visits DHQ Civil Hospital

District, Sessions Judge visits DHQ Civil Hospital

28 minutes ago
 Dera police repulse terrorist attack on checkpost

Dera police repulse terrorist attack on checkpost

27 minutes ago
 KP cabinet approves Rs. 60 million for medical tra ..

KP cabinet approves Rs. 60 million for medical transplantation regulatory author ..

27 minutes ago
 ECP dismisses petition against Fawad's removal fro ..

ECP dismisses petition against Fawad's removal from cabinet

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan