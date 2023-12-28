CEO Dar-e-Arqam Schools calls on Minister

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of Dar-e-Arqam Schools System and Chairman Al Gazali Education Foundation, Waqas Jafferi on Thursday called on Provincial Caretaker Minister for Merged Districts, Dr Aamir Abdullah and discussed matters to improve the education system in the province and merged areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of Dar-e-Arqam Schools System and Chairman Al Gazali Education Foundation, Waqas Jafferi on Thursday called on Provincial Caretaker Minister for Merged Districts, Dr Aamir Abdullah and discussed matters to improve the education system in the province and merged areas.

Provincial President Al Khidmat Foundation, Khalid Waqas Chamkani was also present on the occasion.

Waqas Jafferi highlighted proposals to increase the ambit of private educational schools’ network in merged districts and collaboration with certain public sector educational institutions.

Speaking on the occasion, the caretaker minister said that the provincial government is also considering proposals to maintain and improve the standard of ten governor model schools.

He also assured cooperation to extend the franchise of private school systems and added that interested parties can forward proposals for partnership to run schools according to approved rules and regulations.