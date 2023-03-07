CEO, DHA transferred

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, Government of Punjab has notified transfer of Chief Executive Officer, District Health Authority (DHA), Bahawalpur with immediate effect.

An Office Order issued by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, Government of Punjab said that Dr.

Anjum Iqbal Ehsan, Senior Medical Officer (BS-18), Chief Executive Officer, District Health Authority (DHA), Bahawalpur is transferred with immediate effect.

He was directed to report back to Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.