CEO, Director Taavun meets caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer Taavun (Pvt) Ltd Muhammad Shahbaz Khan and Director Sheikh Suleman called on caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office and discussed issues related to construction of Mubarak Centre in Lahore. The Taavun Group will invest $500 million in this project.

The CM promised all possible cooperation in construction of the centre and noted that the project would boost commercial and economic activities. He promised that the government would resolve the issues related to Mubarak Centre without delay and added that the government wanted maximum investment in Punjab so that new employment opportunities could be created.

Chairman P&D and secretary finance were also present.