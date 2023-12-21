Open Menu

CEO Distributes Cheques Among Victims Of The Polio Campaign

Faizan Hashmi Published December 21, 2023 | 10:58 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of District Health Authority Dr Ijaz Ahmed on Thursday handed over cheques worth Rs 2.5 lakh as compensation to the families of the polio workers who were victims of traffic accident while on duty.

According to the details, Commissioner Rawalpindi Laiqat Ali Chatta had announced financial assistance for those who fell prey to accidents lost their lives and were injured during the anti-polio campaign.

The CEO handed over the cheque of Rs one lakh each to Muhammad Ghalib Bhatti, husband of Yasmin Akhtar, who died during the anti-polio campaign, and Rabia Shaheen, widow of Muhammad Maskeen.

Dr Ijaz also distributed a cheque of Rs 50,000 to Saleha Aftab, who was seriously injured in the accident.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Ijaz Khan said all possible steps would be taken for the welfare of the on-duty accident victims and their families.

Although this meagre amount was nothing compared to the grief of the bereaved families, however, the cheques personally sent by Commissioner Rawalpindi to the families were an acknowledgement of the dedication of polio workers.

