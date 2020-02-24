UrduPoint.com
CEO District Health Authority Suspended For 90 Days

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 11:40 PM

CEO District Health Authority suspended for 90 days

Punjab Health Department has suspended District Health Authority (DHA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Munawar Abbas from the services for a period of ninety days

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Department has suspended District Health Authority (DHA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Munawar Abbas from the services for a period of ninety days.

According to the notification issued by the special secretary health, Dr Munawar Abbas under Section 6 of the PEEDA Act has been suspended and he is directed to report to SO (GC-I) of Primary and Secondary Health Department.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has also ordered an inquiry against ex-CEO under Section 3 of Punjab Employees, Efficiency Displinary and Accountability (PEEDA) Act, 2006 on the charges of misconduct and inefficiency, the notification added.

Sarah Aslam, Secreatary Labour and Human Resource has been appointed as an inquiry officer.

