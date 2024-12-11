CEO District Health Authority visits Primary Health Center Badiana

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Sialkot Dr. Aslam Chaudhry visited the Primary Health Center Badiana and reviewed the medical facilities.

During the visit, CEO District Health Sialkot Sialkot Dr.

Aslam Chaudhry checked the attendance of doctors and paramedical staff as per the duty roster and reviewed the cleanliness.

CEO District Health also checked the stock register and inquired about the medical facilities and availability of doctors in the hospital from the patients.

He issued orders to ensure the attendance of doctors and medical staff. Later, he also reviewed the ongoing development works at Tehsil Hospital Pasrur in detail.