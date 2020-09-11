CEO DRAP assures full support to pharmacist professionals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer, Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) Asim Rauf on Friday assured full support to pharmacist professionals saying that pharmacists are the essential first line caregiver to patients.

Addressing the oath taking ceremony of Pakistan Pharmacists Association (PPA) Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, Asim Rauf said the pharmacist's role has continued to change over the last decade and no one can deny the important role of pharmacists in health sector.

He said that several innovative steps were taken for maintaining quality and availability of necessary medicines in the country.

He said that as a national regulatory body, DRAP ensures access of safe, quality and efficacious therapeutic goods at affordable prices in the country.

He said that the authority is mandated for effective coordination and enforcement of the Drugs Act, 1976 to regulate, manufacture, import, and export, storage, distribution and sale of therapeutic goods in the country.

Asim Rauf said that DRAP is on the way to become a world class regulatory organization at par with international standards and best practices, through effective management strategies for implementations of regulations and their enforcement throughout the country.

He said that DRAP is adopting the globally harmonized science-based standards for the evaluation, registration and monitoring of safety, quality and efficacy of therapeutic goods.

He said that the harmonization of regulatory standards will improve the acceptance of products in international markets, enhance product quality and will ultimately promote the public health.

He expressed the hope that PPA will play its role effectively in improving the standard of pharmacies and highlighting the genuine issues being faced by the sector.

President Pakistan Pharmacist Association Ghulam Fareed Khan said that the association will continue its support to the cause of life-saving noble profession of pharmacists which is based on humanity and patients care.

He said that under PPA's flag all pharmacists have made commitment to serve the ailing community with full dedication. He urged to promote the culture of knowledge sharing to pass it on to next pharmacist generation.

He said that PPA believes in earliest availability of new treatment opportunities for the people of Pakistan in accordance with international practices of safety, quality and efficacy.

He said that every effort will be made to resolve issues being faced by pharmacists besides taking steps for promotion of pharmacy profession and addressing public concerns related with the profession.

He said that as front-line health-care professionals, pharmacists have played an important role in patient care during the COVID-19 pandemic in community pharmacies, hospitals and other health-care settings including long-term care.

Senior officials of DRAP including Director DRAP Dr Abdur Rashid besides pharmacists and senior faculty members attended the event in large number.