CEO Education Launches Tree Plantation Campaign
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2025 | 01:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Education,Sialkot, Mujahid Hussain Alvi, along with his team visited Government Elementary School, Uddo Fatah Pasrur to launch the tree plantation campaign.The drive began with the planting of a sapling in the school lawn.
On the occasion, the CEO said that under the direction of the Chief Minister of Punjab, a vigorous tree plantation campaign had been launched with the aim to encourage greater participation in environmental conservation. "Planting trees is both a noble deed and a Sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)," he remarked.
Alvi emphasized the importance of raising awareness among students and community members, highlighting that planting trees is not only a collective responsibility but also requires proper care and nurturing.
During the drive,more than 75 saplings were planted in the presence of the education Department.
