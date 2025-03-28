Open Menu

CEO Education Launches Tree Plantation Campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2025 | 01:20 PM

CEO education launches tree plantation campaign

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Education,Sialkot, Mujahid Hussain Alvi, along with his team visited Government Elementary School, Uddo Fatah Pasrur to launch the tree plantation campaign.The drive began with the planting of a sapling in the school lawn.

On the occasion, the CEO said that under the direction of the Chief Minister of Punjab, a vigorous tree plantation campaign had been launched with the aim to encourage greater participation in environmental conservation. "Planting trees is both a noble deed and a Sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)," he remarked.

Alvi emphasized the importance of raising awareness among students and community members, highlighting that planting trees is not only a collective responsibility but also requires proper care and nurturing.

During the drive,more than 75 saplings were planted in the presence of the education Department.

Recent Stories

Court grans bail to Journalist Waheed Murad picked ..

Court grans bail to Journalist Waheed Murad picked from his Islamabad residence

11 minutes ago
 Rabdan Academy enhances security, innovation in Ab ..

Rabdan Academy enhances security, innovation in Abu Dhabi through pioneering res ..

26 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG seals victory in Italy, Cata ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG seals victory in Italy, Catalunya

26 minutes ago
 National T20 Cup 2024-25: Lahore Blues beat Peshaw ..

National T20 Cup 2024-25: Lahore Blues beat Peshawar to lift trophy

42 minutes ago
 Jumma-tul-Wida is being observed today

Jumma-tul-Wida is being observed today

52 minutes ago
 UAE Embassy in Argentina organises Iftar Initiativ ..

UAE Embassy in Argentina organises Iftar Initiative

56 minutes ago
AIM Congress 2025 to spotlight AI’s role in busi ..

AIM Congress 2025 to spotlight AI’s role in business, society, innovation

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi’s GDP grows by 3.8% in 2024

Abu Dhabi’s GDP grows by 3.8% in 2024

2 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets winners of ‘Mother of the N ..

Saif bin Zayed meets winners of ‘Mother of the Nation’ Jiu-Jitsu Championshi ..

2 hours ago
 XRG continues global expansion with entry into Moz ..

XRG continues global expansion with entry into Mozambique’s Rovuma Basin LNG p ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 March 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2025

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan