CEO Education Removed After School Roof Collapse Tragedy
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2024 | 06:20 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Chief Executive Officer Education Tariq Habib Farooqi was removed from his office following the collapse of a private school building in the Wasanday Wali area.
The incident occurred during the visit of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to Muzaffargarh on Thursday. One student lost life and five others, along with a female teacher, were injured.
In response to the tragedy, Deputy Commissioner Mian Usman Ali ordered the immediate suspension of Tariq Habib Farooqi and directed him to report to Lahore. A notification of his removal has been issued, and departmental inquiries have been initiated.
A stringent action against the CEO is expected.
The Education Department dispatched a special inquiry team led by the Deputy Director of Education, South Punjab, to Muzaffargarh to investigate the incident. The team has already commenced its investigation at the education office.
Speaking to the media, the Deputy Director said that the inquiry would be transparent and results would be shared with the public and media soon. He maintained that those found responsible for the accident or involved in corruption would not be spared.
