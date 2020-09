CEO Education Sialkot suspended

Chief Executive Officer (Education) Sialkot, Muhammad Younas Warraich has been suspended for not implementing coronavirus SOPs in public and private educational institutions

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer (Education) Sialkot, Muhammad Younas Warraich has been suspended for not implementing coronavirus SOPs in public and private educational institutions.

In this regard, a notification has been issued.

District education Officer (DEO) Sheikh Altaf Hussain has been given additional charge of CEO Sialkot.