CEO Education stresses empowering students with knowledge, info-tech

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) To rid ourselves of the darkness of ignorance, "we must equip our students and our new generations with knowledge and information technology".

These views were expressed by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) education Mujahid Hussain Alvi during a visit to Government Girls Elementary School, Bhayri. He visited different classes and asked various questions to the children and also checked the teachers' diaries and lesson plans.

The CEO Education appreciated the performance of the school headmistress Sehrish Bukhari and asked all the staff to become exemplary teachers like the headmistress. He paid tribute to the headmistress for installing a water filtration plant in the school with the support of philanthropists.

Later, the CEO addressed the school teachers and said that if you perform your teaching duties with the intention of seeking the pleasure of Allah and following the Sunnah of the Prophet (PBUH, it will give you peace of mind and bring blessings in your affairs.

CEO Education urged teachers to be punctual, save the monthly academic performance report of students in files and show this report to their parents after meeting them and teachers should also keep their academic diaries complete at all times.

He further said that effective strategies should be adopted to meet the target of new admissions.