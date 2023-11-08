Open Menu

CEO Education Visits Schools

Umer Jamshaid Published November 08, 2023 | 04:00 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District education Authority Maroof Ahmed has said

full attention is being paid to improve facilities in government schools.

Implementation of SOPs was being ensured to keep students safe from dengue

while awareness was also being provided to prevent smog, he added.

He expressed these views during his visit to Government Schools

Gopalpur, Ratta Araian.

He also inaugurated a filtration plant at Government High school Daska.

