CEO education visits schools

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District education Authority Maroof Ahmed has said

full attention is being paid to improve facilities in government schools.

Implementation of SOPs was being ensured to keep students safe from dengue

while awareness was also being provided to prevent smog, he added.

He expressed these views during his visit to Government Schools

Gopalpur, Ratta Araian.

He also inaugurated a filtration plant at Government High school Daska.