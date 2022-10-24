CEO for providing every possible facility to HESCO employees

The Chief Executive Officer of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Muhammad Khan Sohu has said the company's employees are its assets and every possible measure will be taken to facilitate them

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :The Chief Executive Officer of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Muhammad Khan Sohu has said the company's employees are its assets and every possible measure will be taken to facilitate them.

At a meeting with a delegation of the employees union led by its central leader Abdul Latif Nizamani, the CEO said after taking charge he directed the concerned department to address the problems being faced by the staff.

He said the management was working on the Prime Minister's Assistance Package and the matters pertaining to pensions.

Sohu said the company wanted to ensure that retiring employee was paid all their dues on the day on which they retire and that their pension also started immediately.

Nizamani shared the problems which the workers often confront in HESCO and sought an early solution.