UrduPoint.com

CEO For Providing Every Possible Facility To HESCO Employees

Sumaira FH Published October 24, 2022 | 10:34 PM

CEO for providing every possible facility to HESCO employees

The Chief Executive Officer of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Muhammad Khan Sohu has said the company's employees are its assets and every possible measure will be taken to facilitate them

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :The Chief Executive Officer of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Muhammad Khan Sohu has said the company's employees are its assets and every possible measure will be taken to facilitate them.

At a meeting with a delegation of the employees union led by its central leader Abdul Latif Nizamani, the CEO said after taking charge he directed the concerned department to address the problems being faced by the staff.

He said the management was working on the Prime Minister's Assistance Package and the matters pertaining to pensions.

Sohu said the company wanted to ensure that retiring employee was paid all their dues on the day on which they retire and that their pension also started immediately.

Nizamani shared the problems which the workers often confront in HESCO and sought an early solution.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Company Hyderabad All Employment

Recent Stories

Govt to acquire investigation reports from Kenyan ..

Govt to acquire investigation reports from Kenyan govt in Arshad Sharif case: Mu ..

29 seconds ago
 VC FUUAST welcomes holding awareness campaign on O ..

VC FUUAST welcomes holding awareness campaign on Osteoporosis in varsity

31 seconds ago
 Balighur Rehman condoles demise of journalist Arsh ..

Balighur Rehman condoles demise of journalist Arshad Sharif

32 seconds ago
 Myanmar Air Force Kills at Least 50 People in Stri ..

Myanmar Air Force Kills at Least 50 People in Strike on Separatist Group Concert ..

36 seconds ago
 Use of Violence to Advance Political Goals in Liby ..

Use of Violence to Advance Political Goals in Libya 'Unacceptable' - US Deputy E ..

5 minutes ago
 DIG,SSP attends Diwali function in Mirpurkhas

DIG,SSP attends Diwali function in Mirpurkhas

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.