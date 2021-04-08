CEO Global Cultural Link calls on Chairman PAL

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :C.E.O Pak-China Global Cultural Link (pvt) Limited Dr Li.Yi on Thursday called on Chairman Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) Dr. Yusuf Khushk.

During meeting, they agreed to further enhance the literary ties between Pakistan and China, said a press release.

Dr. Li presented Governance of China (III)" the third volume of Chinese President Xi Jinping's book on governance (55 books) to chairman PAL.