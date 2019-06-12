UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CEO Hails Performance Of PESCO Staff During Ramadan, Eid Vacations

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 09:28 PM

CEO hails performance of PESCO staff during Ramadan, eid vacations

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Chief Executive Officer Engineer Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan has hailed performance of company's officers and officials for their good performance during Eidul Fiter and Ramadan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Chief Executive Officer Engineer Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan has hailed performance of company's officers and officials for their good performance during Eidul Fiter and Ramadan.

The political and social circles in the province highly lauded the performance of the PESCO staff, he said while chairing a meeting of the Superintending Engineers here on Wednesday.

The drive against power theft was discussed in detail.The CEO directed S&I Officials to gear up drive against theft of electricity. The campaign against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks was also discussed and important decisions were taken in this regard.

The CEO further said that create awareness among the public against the kunda culture so as to provide more and more relief in load shedding.

He said that Pesco is striving its best to provide uninterrupted power supply to the customers for which important steps have been taken. However Public is also requested, to conserve energy by means of less consumption.

The CEO directed the SEs to reduce losses, enhance recovery and implementation of photo meter reading to resolve consumers over billing complaints.

Proposals discussed for replacement of defective meters. The CEO urged to provide facilities to public and guide them in resolving their electricity problems at their door steps.

He stressed that by implementing and adopting precautionary measures including safety rules and regulations, fatal accidents can be avoided and precious lives of employees could be secured.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Peshawar Electricity Company Guide Reading Best PESCO Ramadan

Recent Stories

Annual Formation Commanders' Conference reviews ge ..

47 seconds ago

Power shutdown notified in Peshawar

49 seconds ago

UAE, Germany issue joint statement

14 minutes ago

TBHF pledges US$ 216,000 to support Sinjar Action ..

14 minutes ago

Saud bin Saqr receives RAK Academy school delegati ..

15 minutes ago

Cocoa futures surge as ICoast, Ghana seek higher p ..

52 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.