CEO hails performance of PESCO staff during Ramadan, eid vacations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) : Peshawar Electric Supply Company PESCO ) Chief Executive Officer Engineer Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan has hailed performance of company 's officers and officials for their good performance during Eidul Fiter and Ramadan

The political and social circles in the province highly lauded the performance of the PESCO staff, he said while chairing a meeting of the Superintending Engineers here on Wednesday.

The drive against power theft was discussed in detail.The CEO directed S&I Officials to gear up drive against theft of electricity. The campaign against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks was also discussed and important decisions were taken in this regard.

The CEO further said that create awareness among the public against the kunda culture so as to provide more and more relief in load shedding.

He said that Pesco is striving its best to provide uninterrupted power supply to the customers for which important steps have been taken. However Public is also requested, to conserve energy by means of less consumption.

The CEO directed the SEs to reduce losses, enhance recovery and implementation of photo meter reading to resolve consumers over billing complaints.

Proposals discussed for replacement of defective meters. The CEO urged to provide facilities to public and guide them in resolving their electricity problems at their door steps.

He stressed that by implementing and adopting precautionary measures including safety rules and regulations, fatal accidents can be avoided and precious lives of employees could be secured.