CEO HCB Gets Approval Of Rs 130 Million For Development Projects
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 31, 2024 | 09:47 PM
HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) For the first time in the history of Havelian Cantonment board (HCB), a significant development fund of 130 million rupees has been approved, which is a milestone achieved through the dedicated efforts of the elected representatives.
With the involvement of Cantonment members, CEO Cantonment Ghulam Sabir Basra worked in collaboration with the Secretary of Defense and the Director General of Military Lands to present a proposal for essential infrastructure projects, including the installation of a water head tank, new water pipelines across cantonment areas, street paving, a drainage system, and a solar-powered system for tube wells. The proposals were reviewed in a meeting today, where they received official approval.
In the coming days, Cantonment members Sardar Syed Akbar and Basit Khan Jadoon, alongside the Cantonment CEO, are set to commence these much-needed projects.
The water pipelines, initially laid in 1983, have deteriorated over the years, forcing residents to rely on contaminated water. With the area's growing population, water pressure has decreased, and the cost of running tube wells has become burdensome. The new water head tank will help resolve these challenges, ensuring cleaner and more accessible water for the community.
Additionally, the paving of streets, improvements to roads, and upgraded drainage systems are expected to improve sanitation and keep the cantonment area clean and well-maintained. Both Cantonment members have been commended for their proactive representation and commitment to the welfare of Havelian’s residents.
