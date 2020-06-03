UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CEO Health Appeals To Take Precautionary Measures Against Corona Virus

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 03:54 PM

CEO Health appeals to take precautionary measures against corona virus

Chief Executive Officer DHQ Dr. Parvez Iqbal has appealed to the masses to adopt all possible precautionary measures for avoiding the fatal corona virus pandemic as the number of tested positive patients has reached 45 in Mianwali district

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer DHQ Dr. Parvez Iqbal has appealed to the masses to adopt all possible precautionary measures for avoiding the fatal corona virus pandemic as the number of tested positive patients has reached 45 in Mianwali district.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday CEO Dr. Parvez Iqbal said that no single department can deal with the epidemic alone adding that with cooperation of general public and adopting the safety measures the fatal disease can be contained.

Chief Executive officer has warned that if people did not act upon the precautionary and safety measures and take serious the COVID disease then we will have to face dangerous conditions in the district, he said and added that a woman named Jeebo Bibi has died due to the corona virus.

He further warned the people that if they did not take care and cooperate with administrations in controlling the disease then the death rate may be increased.

Dr. Parvez has appealed people to avoid shaking hand, using of gloves, keeping the social distance and ensured complete implementing of the SOPS.

If a person having fever, influenza and cough he should immediately contact with DHQ for conducting free of cost COVID test, he added.

Related Topics

Died Mianwali May Influenza Women All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Uganda to evacuate over 2,400 nationals abroad ami ..

1 minute ago

Russian firm, French far-right party settle unpaid ..

1 minute ago

International Online Seminar on COVID-19 on June 0 ..

2 minutes ago

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator ..

1 minute ago

District Police Chief, 3 Officers Killed in Blast ..

1 minute ago

PCB to decide the fate of remaining dues of PSL pl ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.