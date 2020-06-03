CEO Health appeals to take precautionary measures against corona virus

Chief Executive Officer DHQ Dr. Parvez Iqbal has appealed to the masses to adopt all possible precautionary measures for avoiding the fatal corona virus pandemic as the number of tested positive patients has reached 45 in Mianwali district

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer DHQ Dr. Parvez Iqbal has appealed to the masses to adopt all possible precautionary measures for avoiding the fatal corona virus pandemic as the number of tested positive patients has reached 45 in Mianwali district.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday CEO Dr. Parvez Iqbal said that no single department can deal with the epidemic alone adding that with cooperation of general public and adopting the safety measures the fatal disease can be contained.

Chief Executive officer has warned that if people did not act upon the precautionary and safety measures and take serious the COVID disease then we will have to face dangerous conditions in the district, he said and added that a woman named Jeebo Bibi has died due to the corona virus.

He further warned the people that if they did not take care and cooperate with administrations in controlling the disease then the death rate may be increased.

Dr. Parvez has appealed people to avoid shaking hand, using of gloves, keeping the social distance and ensured complete implementing of the SOPS.

If a person having fever, influenza and cough he should immediately contact with DHQ for conducting free of cost COVID test, he added.