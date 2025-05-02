CEO Health Authority visits THQ hospital

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Gujrat Dr Muhammad Saqib Munir paid a surprise visit to Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Kunjah.

He inspected the Outpatient Department (OPD), inpatient wards, and the Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) clinic.

Dr. Munir also interacted with patients to assess the availability of essential medicines and the standard of healthcare services being provided.

Medical Superintendent Dr. Azhar Ehsan Butt accompanied the CEO during the visit. The CEO emphasized improving patient care and maintaining hospital hygiene.