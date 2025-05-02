CEO Health Authority Visits THQ Hospital
Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2025 | 04:50 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Gujrat Dr Muhammad Saqib Munir paid a surprise visit to Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Kunjah.
He inspected the Outpatient Department (OPD), inpatient wards, and the Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) clinic.
Dr. Munir also interacted with patients to assess the availability of essential medicines and the standard of healthcare services being provided.
Medical Superintendent Dr. Azhar Ehsan Butt accompanied the CEO during the visit. The CEO emphasized improving patient care and maintaining hospital hygiene.
Recent Stories
Brothers Kill mother, sister in name of ‘honour’ in Lahore; father also arre ..
Pakistan raises concerns over visa revocations, stranded citizens at Indian bord ..
PMDC, health ministry resolve admission issue of FATA, Balochistan students
Gold jewelry exports from Pakistan at risk as govt mulls suspension of SRO 760
Weather update; thunderstorms with heavy rain likely in Punjab today
Hania Aamir denounces fake Instagram post, calls Indian propaganda baseless
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2025
Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over demand for ban on Pakistani a ..
China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions with India after Pahalgam inc ..
Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolute response: COAS
PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Wh ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CEO Health Authority visits THQ hospital56 seconds ago
-
687 POs among 2,328 'criminals' arrested in April58 seconds ago
-
Chairman PEC calls for stronger academia-industry collaboration at GIKI Career Fair 20251 minute ago
-
ASG holds annual function, alumni meet-up and campfire11 minutes ago
-
Developers directed for strict compliance of rules and regulations11 minutes ago
-
Power supply disrupted at 150 feeders11 minutes ago
-
PCCCL celebrates International Labour Day at Tarbela T5 project site41 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews progress of Nawaz Sharif Cardiology Hospital construction51 minutes ago
-
Massive drug consignment seized in Sialkot51 minutes ago
-
SRSO distributes cows, buffaloes among poorest households51 minutes ago
-
DPO Mansehra holds open court in Naran, announces measures for tourist security, facilitation51 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting to finalize DERP51 minutes ago