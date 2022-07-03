UrduPoint.com

CEO Health Constitutes Teams For Anti-dengue Spray Around Imam Bargah, Majalis Sites

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 03, 2022 | 03:40 PM

CEO Health constitutes teams for anti-dengue spray around Imam Bargah, Majalis sites

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Health Dr Syed Ali Mehdi formed special teams to carry out anti dengue spray in different Imam Bargahs and other Majalish places, ahead of Mohrram ul Haram, here on Sunday.

A delegation of mourners led by Khawar Shafqat Bhutta met the CEO Dr Mehdi and informed about different problems faced by the mourners. The CEO of Health assured the delegation that their issues related to health department would be resolved on priority basis.

He stated that special staff with medical equipment and ambulances would be deputed at different recommended locations. Similarly, Rescue 1122 will also assist in making arrangements related to medical treatment.

Related Topics

Dengue Rescue 1122 Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd July 2022

6 hours ago
 Swiatek's streak ends at Wimbledon as Kyrgios and ..

Swiatek's streak ends at Wimbledon as Kyrgios and Tsitsipas clash

15 hours ago
 Imran Khan's wrong policies put country into hards ..

Imran Khan's wrong policies put country into hardships: Qamar Zaman Kaira

15 hours ago
 PML-N has ability to bring country out of prevaili ..

PML-N has ability to bring country out of prevailing challenges: Maryam

15 hours ago
 FBR clarify to enhance rate on international air t ..

FBR clarify to enhance rate on international air ticket

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.