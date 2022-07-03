CEO Health constitutes teams for anti-dengue spray around Imam Bargah, Majalis sites

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Health Dr Syed Ali Mehdi formed special teams to carry out anti dengue spray in different Imam Bargahs and other Majalish places, ahead of Mohrram ul Haram, here on Sunday.

A delegation of mourners led by Khawar Shafqat Bhutta met the CEO Dr Mehdi and informed about different problems faced by the mourners. The CEO of Health assured the delegation that their issues related to health department would be resolved on priority basis.

He stated that special staff with medical equipment and ambulances would be deputed at different recommended locations. Similarly, Rescue 1122 will also assist in making arrangements related to medical treatment.