CEO health directs officials to intensify anti-dengue surveillance

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Dr. Ijaz Ahmad Khan on Friday directed the officials of health department to intensify the anti-dengue surveillance for tracing larvae.

He said this while addressing the anti-dengue meeting here at his office.

Ijaz said that the health department had made the best arrangements for anti-dengue measures last year and directed to ensure the implementation of anti-dengue SOPs issued by the Punjab government to control the breeding of larvae this year.

He added that cleanliness of bus stands, graveyards, godowns, junkyards, nurseries and other public places must be ensured.

The CEO directed the officials to visit their areas and provide a list of hotspots of suspected breeding dengue larvae at the earliest.