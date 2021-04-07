CEO health Dr Arshad Malik transferred

(@FahadShabbir)

Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare(P&PSC) , Sara Aslam transferred CEO District Health Authority, Dr Arshad Malik and gave additional charge to DHO, Dr Ali Mehdi on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare(P&PSC) , Sara Aslam transferred CEO District Health Authority, Dr Arshad Malik and gave additional charge to DHO, Dr Ali Mehdi on Wednesday.

An official source of health department informed that a notification in this effect has been issued today.

He said that Dr Arshad has been asked to report to Primary & Secondary healthcare deptt with immediate effect.

Dr Ali Mehdi who has been given additional charge is working as District Health Officer (DHO) preventative services in DHA.