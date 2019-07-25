CEO Health for creating awareness to eliminate dengue larva growth

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) ::District Health Authority (DHA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Rao Suleman Zahid has stressed the need for creating awareness among masses to adopt precautionary measures for elimination of dengue larva growth.

Talking to media persons here Wednesday, he said dengue larva growth can become a threat to masses after every four years, adding that current monsoon season is also fourth year of its growth which can create an alarming situation among people.

He advised people to avoid storage of water in current rainy season, and said that dengue breed grow rapidly in clean water and can be fatal for the human life.

Describing the conditions of dengue patient the CEO health said fever for regular two days, pain in eyes, feeling tiredness can be symptoms in the patients suffering from dengue attack.

In case of these symptoms the patient should visit any hospital of the district and also consult the doctors of Dengue Control ward for proper diagnostic, he added.

He also advised people to avoid consultation with quacks for dengue treatment.

He said special dengue wards have been established in all public sector hospitals where all facilities are available for its treatment.

He stressed that only awareness can counter the dengue and there is dire need of attention to fight against this disease.

The medical superintendents of government hospitals have also been directed to start awareness campaigns in this regard, he added.