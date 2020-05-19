CEO health for reviewing lacunae in survellience system for infectious diseases

Chief Executive Officer(CEO) District Health Authority (DHA), Dr Fayyaz Leghari, stressed the need of reviewing deficiencies in surveillance system for infectious diseases

Chairing a meeting of district surveillance committee here on Tuesday, he said that refresher courses in connection with surveillance of contagious diseases should be conducted for medical staff to make the system more effective.

The CEO said that it was imperative to identify the kids suffering from infectious diseases so that they could be tested properly.

Dr Leghari asked district admin to ensure field visits for comprehensive report on immunization of kids and submit it with DHA.

He thanked all assisting agencies for help for immunization of children.