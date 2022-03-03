UrduPoint.com

CEO Health For Tree Plantation To Provide Healthy Environment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2022 | 07:29 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer, District Health Authority Bahawalpur Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Makwal has said that providing a healthy environment to the people is the top priority of the government and, for this purpose, a tree plantation drive was underway under Green Pakistan and Spring Tree Planting Campaign 2022.

He expressed these views while launching the spring tree plantation campaign in the lawn of his office here today.

He said that the aim of the spring tree plantation campaign, according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, is to encourage the people to plant as many trees as possible.

Special attention should be paid to the irrigation and maintenance of plants so that they become trees and help to control environmental pollution.

Officers and staff of District Health Authority Bahawalpur were present on the occasion.

