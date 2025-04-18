CEO health inspects CM Clinic on Wheels

(@FahadShabbir)

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the District Health Authority Gujrat Dr Muhammad Saqib Munir visited the Chief Minister’s Clinic on Wheels team in the Nawaz Sharif Park locality.

Dr Azeem Waqar and his team were present with essential medicines, providing Primary healthcare services to residents at their doorstep.

Dr Munir said delivering basic health facilities at home is a top priority of the government.Under the IRMNCH program, five mobile clinic teams are operating daily in urban slums of Gujrat, offering check-ups for hundreds of patients, antenatal care, malnutrition treatment, and child immunization.