Open Menu

CEO Health Inspects CM Clinic On Wheels

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2025 | 06:30 PM

CEO health inspects CM Clinic on Wheels

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the District Health Authority Gujrat Dr Muhammad Saqib Munir visited the Chief Minister’s Clinic on Wheels team in the Nawaz Sharif Park locality.

Dr Azeem Waqar and his team were present with essential medicines, providing Primary healthcare services to residents at their doorstep.

Dr Munir said delivering basic health facilities at home is a top priority of the government.Under the IRMNCH program, five mobile clinic teams are operating daily in urban slums of Gujrat, offering check-ups for hundreds of patients, antenatal care, malnutrition treatment, and child immunization.

Recent Stories

LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his ple ..

LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his plea against blocking of his ID c ..

3 hours ago
 Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida ..

Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University

3 hours ago
 Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid risin ..

Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid rising trend

3 hours ago
 PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-e ..

PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election

5 hours ago
 Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration ..

Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..

5 hours ago
 Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Sm ..

Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..

6 hours ago
Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart

Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025

10 hours ago
 UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Min ..

UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Ministers on meteorology & climat ..

17 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguratio ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration ceremony of teamLab Phenomen ..

18 hours ago
 'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services fo ..

'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services for distribution of its products ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan