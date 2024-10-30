Open Menu

CEO Health Inspects Polio Drive In Cholistan

Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2024 | 04:30 PM

CEO health inspects polio drive in Cholistan

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) The five-day polio vaccination campaign has been ongoing across the district since October 28.

During this period, over 824,000 children under the age of five will be administered polio vaccination drops. In this regard, administrative officers, Health Department officials, and other departmental officers are actively monitoring the performance of polio teams in the field.

CEO Health Dr. Aamir Bashir inspected the performance of polio teams by visiting remote areas of Cholistan.

He reviewed the administration of polio drops and vitamin capsules to children under five. The CEO Health visited the areas of Basti Mirana and Basti Derawar in Union Council Derawar Fort, as well as the Toba Jat in Union Council Mirana, to assess the administration of polio drops by the teams to children under five.

He also checked the door marking and the marking on children's fingers done by the polio team members. He instructed that not a single child under the age of five should be left un-vaccinated during the polio campaign.

Related Topics

Polio October Cholistan

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housin ..

Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housing development initiatives

17 hours ago
 JI launches massive membership drive in federal c ..

JI launches massive membership drive in federal capital

17 hours ago
 Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in I ..

Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in IIOK

17 hours ago
 PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of ra ..

PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of rain in GB

17 hours ago
Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for ..

Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA

17 hours ago
 PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic reviva ..

PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic revival

17 hours ago
 Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed

Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed

17 hours ago
 SC bar elects best person as its President: Minist ..

SC bar elects best person as its President: Minister for Information, Broadcasti ..

17 hours ago
 DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at huma ..

DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at humanitarian crises in Gaza; genoc ..

17 hours ago
 Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global ..

Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global peace, Justice

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan