CEO Health Inspects Polio Drive In Cholistan
Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2024 | 04:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) The five-day polio vaccination campaign has been ongoing across the district since October 28.
During this period, over 824,000 children under the age of five will be administered polio vaccination drops. In this regard, administrative officers, Health Department officials, and other departmental officers are actively monitoring the performance of polio teams in the field.
CEO Health Dr. Aamir Bashir inspected the performance of polio teams by visiting remote areas of Cholistan.
He reviewed the administration of polio drops and vitamin capsules to children under five. The CEO Health visited the areas of Basti Mirana and Basti Derawar in Union Council Derawar Fort, as well as the Toba Jat in Union Council Mirana, to assess the administration of polio drops by the teams to children under five.
He also checked the door marking and the marking on children's fingers done by the polio team members. He instructed that not a single child under the age of five should be left un-vaccinated during the polio campaign.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2024
Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housing development initiatives
JI launches massive membership drive in federal capital
Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in IIOK
PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of rain in GB
Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA
PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic revival
Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed
SC bar elects best person as its President: Minister for Information, Broadcasti ..
DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at humanitarian crises in Gaza; genoc ..
Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global peace, Justice
More Stories From Pakistan
-
International conference on 'Frontiers in Chemical Sciences' begins at Sargodha University1 minute ago
-
KPRA launches monitoring, enforcement drive in wedding halls, restaurants1 minute ago
-
Meeting reviews measures taken to avoid traffic accidents1 minute ago
-
Commissioner oversees ongoing polio vaccination campaign1 minute ago
-
Police review security for polio campaign2 minutes ago
-
AIOU extends admission date for ADP programmes:11 minutes ago
-
Chiniot launches campaign to boost wheat production12 minutes ago
-
Diwali celebrations at Krishna Mandir on Friday22 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi condemns attack on former chief justice Qazi Faez Isa's vehicle in London22 minutes ago
-
168 new dengue cases reported across Punjab22 minutes ago
-
DHO appeals individuals to play role in ongoing anti- polio campaign22 minutes ago
-
RHC Putwar Bala observes Pink October with breast cancer awareness seminar22 minutes ago