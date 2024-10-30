CEO health inspects polio drive in Cholistan

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) The five-day polio vaccination campaign has been ongoing across the district since October 28.

During this period, over 824,000 children under the age of five will be administered polio vaccination drops. In this regard, administrative officers, Health Department officials, and other departmental officers are actively monitoring the performance of polio teams in the field.

CEO Health Dr. Aamir Bashir inspected the performance of polio teams by visiting remote areas of Cholistan.

He reviewed the administration of polio drops and vitamin capsules to children under five. The CEO Health visited the areas of Basti Mirana and Basti Derawar in Union Council Derawar Fort, as well as the Toba Jat in Union Council Mirana, to assess the administration of polio drops by the teams to children under five.

He also checked the door marking and the marking on children's fingers done by the polio team members. He instructed that not a single child under the age of five should be left un-vaccinated during the polio campaign.