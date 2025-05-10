Open Menu

CEO Health Inspects Rural Health Facilities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2025 | 04:20 PM

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk, Chief Executive Officer of the District Health Authority, Dr. Muhammad Saqib Munir, visited the Rural Health Center Tanda and Basic Health Unit Surkhpur.

During the visit, Dr.

Saqib reviewed emergency preparedness and the availability of medical facilities. He said that the Health Department of Gujarat is fully prepared to handle any emergency situation and ensure uninterrupted healthcare services.

The CEO emphasized that improving public health facilities remains a top priority for the district administration.

