CEO health inspects THQ Hospital, RHCs

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority (DHA) Dr Saqib Munir conducted surprise checking of Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Tandlianwala and Rural Health Centres (RHCs) Kanjwani and Mamonkanjan, here on Sunday.

He went to THQ Hospital and interacted with the patients and their attendants. He also asked them about availability of health facilities and directed the hospital administration to improve health service. He checked cleanliness in various wards of the hospital and ordered for improving it.

The CEO health also visited dialysis centre, pediatrics ward and biomedical waste & infection control centre and directed the hospital staff to improve their performance.

He said the government was spending huge money on provision of quality health facilities to people. Therefore, no negligence, lethargy and delinquency would be tolerated in this regard, he added.

Later, the CEO health also visited RHCs Kanjwani and Mamonkanjan and checked working status of entire machinery in addition to inspecting medicine record in the centre stores. He also expressed dismay over cleanliness condition of washrooms and directed the centre in-charges to ensure implementation of all health indicators.