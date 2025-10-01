Open Menu

CEO Health Inspects THQ Hospital Sarai Alamgir

Sumaira FH Published October 01, 2025 | 12:40 PM

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Chief Executive Officer of the District Health Authority Dr Syed Atta-ul-Munim

paid a surprise visit to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Sarai Alamgir.

Medical Superintendent Dr Muhammad Bilal bin Tariq was also present during the visit.

The CEO inspected various departments, checked staff attendance, reviewed emergency

services, availability of medicines, the performance of the X-ray department, and the overall

cleanliness of the hospital.

Later on , Dr Atta-ul-Munim interacted with patients and inquired about medical facilities

being provided to them.

