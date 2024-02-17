CEO Health Inspects THQ Jhumra
Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2024 | 05:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Dr. Asfandiar visited the THQ Jhumra on Saturday.
He inspected the medical facilities provided to the patients in various departments and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements.
He also inspected equipment and other arrangements. He was informed that a checkup facility was provided to 15,438 patients in OPD, 3135 emergencies and 213 delivery cases were handled; 176 surgeries and 1036 patients were treated in the in-door of the hospital.
He also talked with attendants of the patients and inquired about the availability of treatment and availability of medicines.
