UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CEO Health Inspects Treatment Facilities At THQ Hospital

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 06:31 PM

CEO health inspects treatment facilities at THQ Hospital

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Mahboob Hussain Qureshi visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Jhang City and inspected the treatment facilities being provided by the hospital

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Mahboob Hussain Qureshi visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Jhang City and inspected the treatment facilities being provided by the hospital.

He checked cleanliness conditions of the hospital, availability of medicines, working of medical equipments and attendance of the staff.

He talked to patients and asked them about the treatment facilities. He checked polio vaccination point andstock of vaccine. He ordered for improving cleanliness of the hospital.

Related Topics

Polio Jhang

Recent Stories

World Egg Day observed at UVAS Ravi Campus

39 minutes ago

Moscow Mayor Stresses Government Not Concealing An ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan initiates programs of revenue generation, ..

58 minutes ago

Child among three killed in separate incidents

5 minutes ago

Test cricketer Younis Khan distributed prizes as M ..

5 minutes ago

Inflation in Chile increases 0.6 pct September

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.