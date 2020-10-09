CEO health inspects treatment facilities at THQ Hospital

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Mahboob Hussain Qureshi visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Jhang City and inspected the treatment facilities being provided by the hospital

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Mahboob Hussain Qureshi visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Jhang City and inspected the treatment facilities being provided by the hospital.

He checked cleanliness conditions of the hospital, availability of medicines, working of medical equipments and attendance of the staff.

He talked to patients and asked them about the treatment facilities. He checked polio vaccination point andstock of vaccine. He ordered for improving cleanliness of the hospital.