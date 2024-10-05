CEO Health Leads Anti-dengue Campaigns
Faizan Hashmi Published October 05, 2024 | 01:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) An awareness campaign was organized in Chak Jalal Din, the most Dengue affected area of Pothohar Town (Peri Urban). The campaign was directly led and supervised by Dr. Asif Arbab Niazi, CEO Health Authority Rawalpindi, during which citizens were cognised on the prevailing dengue situation.
The campaign started before the Friday prayers in which health workers distributed pumphlets containing dengue SOPs and necessary measures on dengue positivity.
The CEO Health Authority Rawalpindi visited different mosques and addressed the citizens during the Friday sermons. In his addresses he highlighted the causes, symptoms and effects of dengue fever. He further informed people the importance of timely reporting to hospitals in case of finding dengue symptoms in patient. The CEO appealed to the citizens to follow SOPs devised by the government to prevent and control dengue spread. He urged them to play their due role and assist the health workers promoting dengue awareness in the fight against dengue.
After the Friday prayers, an anti-dengue walk was conducted in the main bazaars and streets of Chak Jalal Din. The CEO himself led the walk and made announcements regarding ongoing fight against the dengue challenge. Health workers were holding banners written with messages on dengue preventive measures. The participants distributed pumphlets among shopkeepers, students and by-passers.
During the last 24 hours, 107 new positive cases including 65 from Pothohar Town Peri Urban areas where Chak Jalal Din remained the top dengue contributors. The total number of dengue patients reported since January 2024 reached 1847.
According to the details issued by the District Health Authority (DHA) on Saturday, the under treatment patients in various allied hospitals have also increased to 31, crossing the initial beds' capacity of 300 beds. However, the beds availability has been increased to 600 by the government in various hospitals.
