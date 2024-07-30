CEO Health made a surprise visit to THQ Murree

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Rawalpindi, Dr. Asif Arbab Khan Niazi paid a surprise visit to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ)Hospital Murree

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Rawalpindi, Dr. Asif Arbab Khan Niazi paid a surprise visit to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ)Hospital Murree.

He made a detailed visit to various departments of the hospital and reviewed the health facilities. The CEO District Health Authority also inspected the record of the supply of medicines in the store. He inquired the patients about the health facilities and free medicines being provided by the hospital.

He directed the hospital management for further improvement of the sanitation situation.

Speaking on the occasion, the CEO Dr. Asif Arbab Khan Niazi said that all resources would be utilized to ensure the availability of quality health facilities in the hospital. "It is our responsibility to provide the best health facilities to the people, therefore no negligence will be tolerated in this regard", he said.

The CEO appreciated the overall hospital management.

"It is a pleasure to say that the health facilities being provided in the hospital to the patients are satisfactory", he said.