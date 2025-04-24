Open Menu

CEO Health Reviews Anti-polio Campaign

Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2025 | 04:20 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Aslam Chaudhry has said that no one would be spared for the eradication of polio.

He expressed these views while talking to polio workers during anti-polio campaign in Adda Chobara area of Union Council Chobara.

The CEO health said that polio teams should play their full role in making the country polio-free by administering polio drops to all children under the age of 5 in their homes, saving them from lifelong disabilities.

He said that there is a widespread awareness among the people that a few drops of polio vaccine can save children from lifelong disabilities.

The CEO further said that they were taking timely and effective steps to provide basic facilities to the people by utilizing all their capabilities.

The teams are performing their duties in the field with all the necessary equipment. On this occasion, he also administered drops to various children with his own hands.

