Open Menu

CEO Health Reviews Arrangements For Anti-polio Campaign

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2024 | 02:00 PM

CEO Health reviews arrangements for anti-polio campaign

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) The arrangements for the five-day anti-polio campaign starting from 26th February was reviewed under the chairmanship of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Narowal Dr. Naveed Haider during a special meeting.

DO Health Dr. Muhammad Tariq, District Coordinator National Program Dr. Zahid Randhawa, DDHOs, Dr.

Khalid Mehmood, Qaiser Waseem DSV Mujahid Ali and other In-charge doctors participated in the meeting.

CEO Health Dr. Naveed Haider said that during the five-day campaign, 370,912 children up to five years will be given anti-polio vaccine along with Vitamin-A drops.

A total of 1,292 teams have been formed for the polio campaign, including 81 fixed teams, 1,173 mobile teams and 38 transit teams.

"Practical measures should be adopted to achieve real goal i.e polio-free Pakistan",he concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Polio Mobile Narowal February From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance bilateral ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance bilateral trade, investment in various s ..

2 hours ago
 Suspect running social media campaign against CJP ..

Suspect running social media campaign against CJP Isa arrested

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Afghanistan win three-run thriller, but Sri Lanka ..

Afghanistan win three-run thriller, but Sri Lanka take T20 series

14 hours ago
 Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and ..

Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and Research Dr Kausar Abdullah Ma ..

14 hours ago
AJK observes Mother Language Day

AJK observes Mother Language Day

14 hours ago
 Australian High Commissioner calls on Maryam Nawaz

Australian High Commissioner calls on Maryam Nawaz

14 hours ago
 AJK PM forms a committee for transparent purchase ..

AJK PM forms a committee for transparent purchase of medicines for public sector ..

14 hours ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar u ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq urges UN to take measure ..

15 hours ago
 'It's frightening': YouTubers split over OpenAI's ..

'It's frightening': YouTubers split over OpenAI's video tool Sora

15 hours ago
 Caretaker CM Punjab visits stadium to watch PSL

Caretaker CM Punjab visits stadium to watch PSL

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan