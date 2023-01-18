CEO health reviews polio mobile teams' performance

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :District Health Authority (DHA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Ahmed Nasir, along with Additional Director General Health (EPI Punjab) Dr Waseem, visited Gohadpur and reviewed performance of the polio vaccination mobile teams. He also administered polio drops to children at transit points.

During the national anti-polio campaign on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi, the CEO and the representative of DG Health Punjab, visited nomad children, living in camps along with the urban areas and evaluated provision of polio vaccine and vitamin-A drops to children up to five years of age.

They also checked marks on the hands of the children traveling along with their parents, and also inspected the kits of the mobile teams, the records of the transit teams.

Meanwhile, District Health Officers and Deputy District Health Officers also visited different areas to review the anti-polio campaign.