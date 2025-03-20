Open Menu

CEO Health Reviews Vaccination Status

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2025 | 05:40 PM

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of District Health Authority (DHA) Gujrat Dr Muhammad Saqib Munir, along with Deputy District Health Officer Dr Muhammad Usman Naeem and DSV Naeem Khawar, visited Union Council Lakhanwal to assess the routine EPI vaccination status of children under two years of age through a door-to-door inspection.

Dr. Saqib Munir stated that efforts would be made to further improve performance of vaccination teams at the union council level to enhance the quality of immunization for children under two years across the district.

He urged parents to ensure timely completion of their children’s immunization course under their supervision to safeguard their health.

