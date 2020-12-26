CEO Health takes action on public complaints

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Attock, taking action on public complaints has ordered an inquiry against the consultant gynecologist of Tehsil Headqurter (THQ) Hospital Pindigheb for ignorance of professional responsibilities.

Arshad Mehmood and others lodged a complaint that the only gynecologist working in THQ Hospital Pindigheb misbehaved with the patients and compelled them to visit her private clinic taking the plea that proper facilities were not available at THQ Hospital Pindigheb.

They also alleged that beside running her private clinic, she has also signed a contract with other private hospital of the area but least bothered about her duty in THQ Hospital Pindigheb.

They further alleged that the medicines provided to the patients at her private clinic were also substandard.

Taking action on the complain CEO Health Attock, Dr Jawad Elahi immeeitely ordered an inquiry and directed the inquiry officers to submit a report with in a week. CEO Health told this scribe that if the gynecologist against whom inquiry has been ordered would be found guilty, strict action would be taken against her.

Deputy District Health Officer Pindigheb and Medical Superintendant Pindigheb have been appointed as inquiry officers.