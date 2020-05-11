CEO Health urges citizens to remove stagnant water after rain to prevent dengue

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of District Health Authority Dr Sohail chaudary Monday asked the residents to remove stagnant water in outdoor and household settings to stop mosquitoes from breeding after rain and submerged water

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of District Health Authority Dr Sohail chaudary Monday asked the residents to remove stagnant water in outdoor and household settings to stop mosquitoes from breeding after rain and submerged water.

Talking to APP, the CEO said that though no dengue positive case has been detected in the year 2020 but there was need to remain vigilant to prevent the spread of dengue larvae during the season.

Dr Sohail said the process of recruitment of 2000 anti-dengue workers have been completed for identification and elimination of dengue larvae in the district.

He said that health department has devised an effective micro plan keeping in view the changing weather condition to eradicate dengue .

The CEO urged the public to prevent the accumulation of stagnant water after rain to guard against mosquito-borne diseases including dengue fever.