CEO health visits BHU, RHC, THQ hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer Health Authority Dr Mushtaq Bashir on Thursday visited a basic health unit, rural health centre and Tehsil Headquarters hospital.

According to a press release issued by the District Health office, the CEO health visited BHU Mari and checked the staff attendance and facilities being provided to patients.

Meanwhile, he visited Jhawarian rural health center and directed the medical officer to improve standard of cleanliness.

Later, he visited the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Bhera and checked attendance of the staff besidesreviewing monthly performance of the hospital.